Ford confirms its EV crossover will be named the Mustang Mach-E

We know that the Mach-E will have a 370-mile range and support fast-charging. Ford has bragged about its acceleration, handling and all-weather ability. The company is clearly hoping this will appeal to both EV enthusiasts and diehard Mustang fans. The fact that this will exist under the Mustang name speaks to the confidence Ford has in the vehicle.

We've seen Ford pack a 900-plus horsepower electric motor and six-speed manual transmission into an EV project car, but we'll have to wait for the reveal event for more details on the Mach-E motor. That event begins Sunday, November 17th, at 9:30PM ET, and the livestream will be hosted by actor Idris Elba. The EV is expected to arrive in 2020.

Ford has also announced the 2020 Ford Escape and Explorer, both of which will come in plug-in hybrid variants. Earlier this year, the company announced plans to invest $850 million in its Flat Rock, Michigan, assembly plant, in hopes of making the plant home to its EV production. It's also developing a fully electric F-series pickup truck, and it may partner with Volkswagen on commercial vans and pickups.