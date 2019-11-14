Mach-E leak reveals a lot about Ford's electric Mustang SUV

We're still a few days away from the official unveiling of Ford's 'Mustang-inspired' all-electric Mach-E crossover, but you don't have to wait for more information. A poster on MachEForum.com apparently figured out a working URL for the automaker's hidden website complete with pictures, specs and model info for the vehicle.

While our friends at Autoblog have posted up a number of pictures showing camouflaged prototypes during test runs, these shots clearly show the two-door crossover in red, which is one of three exterior color options available for its "limited edition" model. While its Mustang inspiration seems mostly limited to the headlights and taillights, it's at least fairly sleek, and embued with the kind of performance angle Ford is clearly pursuing.