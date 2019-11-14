Antitrust investigation of Google reportedly expands to Android

Tonight CNBC reports that an ongoing antitrust investigation of Google undertaken by 50 attorneys general is expanding. While it started by looking into Google's advertising business, it has apparently, as expected, expanded its scope to include search and the Android platform. Over the years Google has reached into more services -- next up: checking -- and platforms with increasingly deep ties to one another, and as the investigation concerns the use of customer data, it seems obvious that it will reach every part of the company eventually.

The 48 state AGs, as well as two representing Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, did not comment on the latest report, while Google said in a September blog post that it would cooperate with investigations.