Google will help you pronounce difficult words

Google wants to make it easier to learn word pronunciations. Today, it introduced a new Search feature that will let users practice saying tricky words. When you look up a pronunciation, Google will provide an answer, and when you say the word into your phone's microphone, Search will let you know if you said it correctly.
According to Google, the feature uses speech recognition technology to break spoken words into individual soundbites. Then, it uses machine learning to tell if your pronunciation was correct, and it offers syllable-specific feedback. This feature rolls out in American English today, and a Spanish version will soon follow.
Google is also adding images to dictionary definitions. It will start with English nouns -- like seal and avocado. It will eventually expand to all language translations.