Image credit: Rare
Rare's next Xbox game is pure 'Princess Mononoke'

'Everwild' is a gorgeous new open-world adventure .
Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
23m ago in Art
Rare

If Sea of Thieves isn't your bag, how about a sumptuous cel-shaded game from Rare that looks like a lost Miyazaki film? The Microsoft studio announced Everwild today during the XO19 Inside Xbox presentation, and while there aren't many details to run with, it certainly looks intriguing. The trailer shows us a gorgeous world filled with fantasy creatures and human-like characters tentatively co-existing, while something nefarious brews in darkness. Rare says it's an open-world title that it'll be developing alongside Sea of Thieves, so don't expect it to arrive anytime soon.

In this article: art, Everwild, gaming, microsoft, Rare, Xbox, XO19
