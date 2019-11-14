Share your memories of the first Xbox console!

While we didn't review the Xbox (its launch predated Engadget by three years), over 40 readers have shared memories and reviews of it on our Xbox product page. Users recalled everything from Xbox Live to the library of games, the media center and the graphics. Now it's your turn. To celebrate the eighteenth anniversary of its released, head over to our Xbox product page and share all your favorite memories of the gaming machine from the media center to how many hours you clocked in Halo. Your review could be included in an upcoming user review roundup so don't leave out any details!

