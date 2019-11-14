Latest in Gear

Image credit: Target
save
Save
share

Target's same-day shipping service is now available in-app

Shipping is also free for a limited time.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Target

Sponsored Links

You no longer have to fire up Target's desktop website to access its Shipt same-day delivery service if you need to get your purchase as soon as possible. The retail giant is bringing the service to its iOS and Android mobile apps, just in time for some on-the-go (and possibly last-minute) Thanksgiving shopping.

While the service doesn't require a membership to use, it costs $10 per delivery unless you pay $99 per year for unlimited deliveries on orders worth $35 or more. Target's taking an extra step to win customers over, though, and is offering free same-day shipping for a limited time. From November 17th to the 26th, the company will ship orders that reach $75 or more placed via its website or its app at no cost. Of course, those who've never tried Shipt before can still sign up for a four-week trial to get free shipping.

Target expanded its same-day delivery service throughout the US and launched a dedicated Shipt shopping experience on its website in mid-2019. In the past, you'd have to go to Shipt's website or use its separate mobile app to be able to enjoy its perks. With same-day delivery's arrival on mobile, Target's more equipped to go head to head with Amazon this holiday shopping season.

Source: Target
In this article: gear, mobile, same-day delivery, Shipt, Target
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Amazon is challenging Microsoft's $10 billion JEDI contract victory

Amazon is challenging Microsoft's $10 billion JEDI contract victory

View
Microsoft is adding 10 'Final Fantasy' games to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft is adding 10 'Final Fantasy' games to Xbox Game Pass

View
'West of Dead' is a fast-paced shooter starring Ron Perlman

'West of Dead' is a fast-paced shooter starring Ron Perlman

View
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate adds Discord, Spotify and EA Access freebies

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate adds Discord, Spotify and EA Access freebies

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr