Target's same-day shipping service is now available in-app

While the service doesn't require a membership to use, it costs $10 per delivery unless you pay $99 per year for unlimited deliveries on orders worth $35 or more. Target's taking an extra step to win customers over, though, and is offering free same-day shipping for a limited time. From November 17th to the 26th, the company will ship orders that reach $75 or more placed via its website or its app at no cost. Of course, those who've never tried Shipt before can still sign up for a four-week trial to get free shipping.

Target expanded its same-day delivery service throughout the US and launched a dedicated Shipt shopping experience on its website in mid-2019. In the past, you'd have to go to Shipt's website or use its separate mobile app to be able to enjoy its perks. With same-day delivery's arrival on mobile, Target's more equipped to go head to head with Amazon this holiday shopping season.