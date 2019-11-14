'West of Dead' is a fast-paced shooter starring Ron Perlman

The bounty hunter with a flaming skull for a head can tactically use cover while battling undead outlaws and beasts in Purgatory, Wyoming in 1888. Upstream Arcade developed West of Dead, which is a roguelike that uses procedural generation for its stylish environments.

The open beta runs until November 25th. If you can kill a Wendigo by then, you'll claim a trophy you can take into the full game. West of Dead will be available on Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass next year, as well as PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC (on Steam, GOG and the Microsoft Store).