Wirecutter's best deals: Save $200 on a 13-inch MacBook Pro (2019)

Street price: $1500; deal price: $1300

If you're interested in purchasing an Apple laptop, this is a solid drop on a MacBook we recommend. The Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019, two Thunderbolt 3 ports), which typically sells for $1500, is now down to $1300 in the space gray and silver finishes. It comes with an Intel 8th generation core i5 processor, 8 GB of ram and 256 GB storage. Our chief complaints about this model were limited ports and lack of storage. This sale effectively drops the 256 GB model to the same price as the 128 GB, so if the lack of more ports isn't a deal breaker, now is a great time to save.

As the top pick in our guide to the best MacBooks, the 13-inch MacBook Pro is a well-balanced laptop. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Andrew Cunningham wrote, "The best Mac laptop for most people is the 13-inch MacBook Pro (2019, two Thunderbolt 3 ports). It's more than fast enough for the things you usually need a computer for—browsing, working on documents, and photo and video editing—and it has an excellent high-resolution screen, a great trackpad, enough battery life to last through an eight-hour workday, and a (relatively) reasonable price. The Pro's main shortcomings are almost all shared by other modern Apple laptops: the low-travel keyboard, a small number of homogenous ports (in this case, two Thunderbolt 3 ports) that may require the use of USB-C hubs or new cables, and a high price relative to Windows laptops with similar performance and features. But the Pro's light weight, solid construction, and industry-leading support still make it a good laptop, especially if you also own an iPhone or other Apple devices."

Street price: $36; deal price: $20

Down to a new low of $20, this is a great deal on a headlamp we love for its beautiful light quality. If you like the standard black color and have a use for one, this deal places the FL75 lower in price than most of our other headlamp picks. Whether you're a camper, hiker, or just looking for some illumination as you take your dog 0ut for an evening walk, this deal is a good chance to pick up a bright and reliable headlamp.

Our beautiful light quality pick in our guide to the best headlamp, the Coast FL75 offers better lighting at the expense of being a bit heavier. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Eve O'Neill wrote, "If you want a headlamp with a brighter, higher-quality beam than our top pick offers, we think the Coast FL75 is the most user-friendly option for weekend camping and working around the house. Designed to run on basic AAA batteries, this 435-lumen light has both a floodlight and a spotlight that you can toggle between using a manual dial around the lens; it also has a red LED, something that not all of the higher-end models have. To our great joy, the red and white LEDs have separate buttons that are simple to operate, too. The FL75 also survived our dryer test while some comparable models couldn't, so we have confidence in taking it camping. Plus, Coast offers a lifetime warranty on this product."

Street price: $20; deal price: $16

Down to $16 from a street price around $20, this is a nice savings on this tiny USB phone charger pick. The Anker PowerPort III Nano only has one port, but it's the smallest option that still provides fast charging for any phone. This deal brings the PowerPort III Nano down to a lower price than any of our other USB phone charger picks, so if you're interested in a low-profile option, this is a good time to buy.

The tiny charger pick in our guide to the best USB phone charger, the Anker PowerPort III is the smallest charger that will fast charge any phone. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Nick Guy wrote, "We think most people are best served by a charger with two ports since it adds versatility in pretty much any situation, whether you charge around the house or toss it into your bag for commuting or traveling. But if you value a charger's size above all else, the Anker PowerPort III Nano is a great option that can fast-charge just one phone. It's 40 percent smaller than the next-smallest fast charger we've found, but it's still able to safely deliver 18 watts of power over USB-C."

Street price: $800; deal price: $700

In a deal that matches the previous lowest price we've posted on this soundbar, the Vizio SB46514-F6 is down to $700, a $100 drop. It comes with two rear speakers and four upward-facing speakers, resulting in sound that bounces around the environment for more dynamic audio immersion. Great for gifts (for others or yourself), this is a good time to pick one up if you're interested.

The top pick in our guide to the best soundbar, the Vizio SB46514-F6 is the best all-around soundbar in our book. Wirecutter Editor Adrienne Maxwell wrote, "The Vizio SB46514-F6 is a full-featured soundbar that comes with everything you need to create a 360-degree sound experience. While many other high-performance soundbars require you to pay more to add a subwoofer or rear speakers, this Vizio package includes a wireless 10-inch subwoofer and wired rear speakers, as well as four built-in up-firing Atmos speakers to produce a fully enveloping soundstage. The SB46514-F6 offers a balanced, neutral sound that works for movies and music, it has built-in Bluetooth and Chromecast support so you can play streaming music, and the connection panel includes every type of input your AV components need."

