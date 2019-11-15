AirFly Pro can stream Bluetooth audio to and from any 3.5mm jack

The advantage of switching to wireless headphones is not having to worry about cords getting tangled up and tugging uncomfortably at your ears. The downside, however, is that there are still plenty of devices out in the world which only output audio through a 3.5mm jack. Apple accessory company TwelveSouth has a solution, with a new dongle that converts an aux-in jack to a wireless receiver so you can listen to just about anything with your AirPods or other wireless headphones.
TwelveSouth came out with its regular AirFly last year, offering a way to making AirPods and some other Bluetooth headphones compatible with anything with a headphone jack. The dongle worked well in our testing on a plane journey and when playing the Nintendo Switch.
The new AirFly Pro model offers more functionality, including working as a splitter so you can listen to a movie, music or video game along with a friend. It also has a battery which should last up to 16 hours, so it'll cover coast-to-coast flights with no problem. That's larger than the AirFly Classic's 8 hour battery but not quite as long-lasting as the Duo or USB-C models which last up to 20 hours.
The real genius, though, is the AirFly Pro's ability to turn any aux-in port into a wireless receiver. With this function, you can send audio from your phone to an older car stereo, connect your headphones to a treadmill at the gym or send music from your phone to a home stereo.
The list of compatible headphones on TwelveSouth's website includes popular models like all Apple AirPods, Beats Solo and Powerbeats Pros, Bose QuietComfort 35 and Sony WH-1000.
The AirFly Pro is available to purchase now for $54.99.