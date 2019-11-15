AirFly Pro can stream Bluetooth audio to and from any 3.5mm jack

TwelveSouth came out with its regular AirFly last year, offering a way to making AirPods and some other Bluetooth headphones compatible with anything with a headphone jack. The dongle worked well in our testing on a plane journey and when playing the Nintendo Switch.

The new AirFly Pro model offers more functionality, including working as a splitter so you can listen to a movie, music or video game along with a friend. It also has a battery which should last up to 16 hours, so it'll cover coast-to-coast flights with no problem. That's larger than the AirFly Classic's 8 hour battery but not quite as long-lasting as the Duo or USB-C models which last up to 20 hours.

The real genius, though, is the AirFly Pro's ability to turn any aux-in port into a wireless receiver. With this function, you can send audio from your phone to an older car stereo, connect your headphones to a treadmill at the gym or send music from your phone to a home stereo.

The list of compatible headphones on TwelveSouth's website includes popular models like all Apple AirPods, Beats Solo and Powerbeats Pros, Bose QuietComfort 35 and Sony WH-1000.

The AirFly Pro is available to purchase now for $54.99.