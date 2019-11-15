Apple TV+ snags Gary Oldman for spy drama 'Slow Horses'

The show -- named after the first novel in Herron's series -- tells the story of a team of British intelligence agents banished to MI5's lackluster Slough House department due to making major mistakes in the field. Oldman plays the group's leader, the clever but curmudgeonly Jackson Lamb.

The role is a departure from the norm for the Academy Award-winning Gary Oldman, who has held few TV parts during his illustrious movie career, which includes the likes of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, the Harry Potter franchise, Dark Knight and True Romance. Perhaps this is an appetizing taste of what's yet to come on Apple's newly-launched platform.