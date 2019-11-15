Colin Furze made a real version of Junkrat’s RIP-tire from ‘Overwatch’

Furze took the engine from a petrol-powered chainsaw and retrofitted it, with plenty of cunning, into the middle of a tyre. With some extra adornments and a remote control, the RIP-tire managed to cut a paint can and smash several panes of glass. Obviously, Furze breaks down how he made the device in the clip, and teases that there are more modifications to come in future.

And, of course, don't forget that Overwatch is available to play on all good consoles, so get your practice in before Overwatch 2 drops at some point in the future.