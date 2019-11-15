Podcast: The 16-inch MacBook Pro is here (and so is our gift guide)!

Get ready for the holidays with an in depth look at Engadget's holiday gift guide! This week, editor in chief Dana Wollman joins Devindra to chat about how we pick the best gadget gifts and some of the wildest choices we've made. And of course, we find time to dive into the giant laptop in the room, the 16" MacBook Pro.
Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!
Subscribe!
Links
- Hands on with Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro
- Engadget's Holiday Gift Guide
- How to spruce up digital gift codes with memorable keepsakes
- The best Switch and Switch Lite accessories to gift
- The best tech toys and STEM gifts
- The media streamers and soundbars we'd like to buy
- The best gifts for the home and kitchen
Credits
Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Dana Wollman
Producer: Ben Ellman
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien