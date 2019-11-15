Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Epic Games
'Fortnite' will let you play as a stormtrooper

Get it for free with "Jedi: Fallen Order."
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
25m ago in AV
Jedi: Fallen Order has received pretty decent reviews, but it's arrival is actually good news for Fortnite fans, too. Why, do you ask? Because it comes with a slick new Star Wars stormtrooper cosmetic skin available in Fortnite's store or for free if you buy Fallen Order on the Epic Games store. If you'd rather not bump your head while battling, you'll still get some Star Wars perks in the form of a (barely visible) Imperial Destroyer currently floating around the Chapter 2 map.

Epic Games has transformed Fortnite into a cross-promotional ad platform for Avengers, John Wick, Batman and other games, films and even shoes and albums. Many of those items are highly coveted among players, and Epic wisely plays on that by offering them on a time-limited basis.

The standard stormtrooper skin is strictly cosmetic, but it is a freebie if you were planning to buy Jedi: Fallen Order. It's now available for a limited time (until November 30th) and costs 1,500 V-Bucks if purchased separately. More items could be coming, as it's described as "Part of the Original Trilogy set" in the Fortnite store.

Source: Fortnite
In this article: av, EA, Epic Games, Fortnite, gaming, Jedi Fallen Order, skin, Star Wars, stormtrooper
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
