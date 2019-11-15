Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Hulu
save
Save
share

Hulu increases the price of its live TV service, again

$54.99 starting December 18th.
Billy Steele
1h ago in Services
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Hulu

Hulu's live TV streaming is about to get more expensive. The company announced today that its Hulu + Live TV option would increase to $54.99 a month starting December 18th. This is the second time this year the company has raised its rate on live television streaming. In February, there was a $5/month hike to $45.99 -- up from the $39.99 price when the service debuted in 2017.

"The new price better reflects the substantial value of Hulu + Live TV and allows us to continue offering all of the popular live news, sports and entertainment programming included in the plan," the company explained in the announcement.

To help ease the pain, the company recommends switching to streaming-only plans during times of the year when you don't need live TV. It gave the end of football season as an example. Sure, that works, but it's not necessarily an ideal scenario, especially for those of us who are terrible at planning or remembering to cancel.

At $54.99 per month, Hulu + Live TV is now $5 a month more than YouTube TV. Hulu isn't the only company raising rates though, as AT&T did the same in October. As live TV streaming becomes increasingly more popular, and services continue to expand their content lineup, higher prices are inevitable. Which begs the question: Is this really better than cable?

Source: Hulu
In this article: av, entertainment, hulu, hulu + live tv, hulu live tv, price, price hike, price increase, services, streaming, streaming service, tv streaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Colin Furze made a real version of Junkrat’s RIP-tire from ‘Overwatch’

Colin Furze made a real version of Junkrat’s RIP-tire from ‘Overwatch’

View
Echo Studio review: Amazon finally nailed the audio quality

Echo Studio review: Amazon finally nailed the audio quality

View
The best USB car charger

The best USB car charger

View
GitHub will store all of its public open source code in an Arctic vault

GitHub will store all of its public open source code in an Arctic vault

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr