Image credit: Instant Pot
The popular 8-quart Instant Pot Lux is at its lowest price ever

Another day, another deal on the popular pressure cooker.
Billy Steele
40m ago in Home
Instant Pot

Instant Pot deals are becoming almost a daily occurrence. But since we're heading into the heart of holiday shopping season, all of them are worth considering for the culinary wizard on your list. Today, Amazon has the Instant Pot Lux 80 8-quart 6-in-1 model for just $55. What's more, that's the best price we've seen on this particular model, which typically costs $80. In fact, it's the lowest price ever on the Lux 80, according to Camelcamelcamel.

This 8-quart model is recommended for families of six or more people, or for someone who enjoys batch cooking or meal prep. It offers three saute modes (low, medium and high), in addition to Egg and Cake cooking presets. And of course, the typical Rice, Slow Cooker and Manual Instant Pot modes are also available here.

While $55 is a good price, we've been seeing deals on various Instant Pot models over the last few weeks. Those included discounts on the pricier Ultra models and on the red Duo. However, today's deal on the Lux 80 is the cheapest we've seen across all models over the last couple weeks. And this is one of Amazon's Gold Box deals of the day, so it won't be around for long.

When you do take the plunge, check out our Instant Pot guide to make the most of of your new purchase.

Via: 9to5Toys
Source: Amazon
