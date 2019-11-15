‘Jurassic World Evolution’ DLC lets you rebuild the original park

The expansion will be set just after the original Jurassic Park movie and feature park designs, dinosaurs and characters from the original movie. These include the iconic entrance gates, track-restricted Jurassic Park Tour, and "legacy skin variants" for any Tyrannosaurus rex or Velociraptor you want to keep. Return to Jurassic Park will let you build on Isla Nublar and Isla Sorna, the island setting from The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and complete seven story missions that include new voicework by Jeff Goldblum (Dr. Ian Malcolm) and -- for the first time in Jurassic World Evolution -- Sam Neill (Dr. Alan Grant) and Laura Dern (Dr. Ellie Sattler).

As a bonus, the DLC pack will let you play existing Evolution challenge and sandbox levels with a 1993-inspired HUD and inventory. If you're up to the challenge of rebuilding Jurassic Park, the expansion will be available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for $19.99/€19.99/£19.99 on December 10th.