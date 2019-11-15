Spotify's latest feature creates a playlist for your road trip

First, you put in your starting point and destination so Spotify can calculate your drive time with the help of Google Maps. Then you're led through a series of questions that gather info like who you're traveling with, your favorite genre for a road trip and what type of car you drive. The questionaire also asks for your "drive vibe" (mellow, sing-a-long, pedal to the metal, etc.) and your "ultimate road trip song." The list there is limited to six options, and nearly all of them directly reference driving, so you have to go with one that's closest to your preference and keep on truckin'.

When you're done, Spotify will compile a playlist that lasts the length of your journey, and save it to the playlists section of the app. Like most of the company's playlist generating tools, Soundtrack your Ride is only available on the web on desktop. You can access it on mobile, but things get trimmed to the point it's not really usable. You can't use it inside any of Spotify's apps either, so you'll need to plan ahead and compile your list before you depart.