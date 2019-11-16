Huawei's foldable Mate X smartphone goes on sale in China

The Mate X may face difficult odds outside of its home country. While the US' decision to blacklist Huawei doesn't matter much in China, where phones don't come with key Google apps in the first place, it's another story virtually everywhere else. Access to apps like Gmail is frequently a must-have in regions like Europe and North America, and it could be tough to sell such an expensive device without that access -- especially when the Galaxy Fold doesn't have that problem.