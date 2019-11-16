Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: 20th Century Fox/Disney
save
Save
share

Simpsons World shuts down as episodes move to Disney+

It's an expected but abrupt switch.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
56m ago in Services
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

20th Century Fox/Disney

You knew Simpsons World wouldn't last much longer when Disney+ claimed The Simpsons as a streaming exclusive, but you might not have expected the end to be so... abrupt. Simpsons World has promptly shut down, making Disney+ the only place to watch every episode even though it's barely available to the public. While that makes the show accessible to people without cable subscriptions (and outside of the US), it also pushes cable TV subscribers to pay extra if they want to witness Lisa's perpetual motion machine or Homer's near-death experience.

This wouldn't be so much of a problem if it weren't for the current state of The Simpsons on Disney's service. Right now, you're limited to cropped widescreen versions of older episodes. If you want to watch them in their full 4:3 glory, you'll have to wait until early 2020 -- you can't go back to Simpsons World to view them as intended. Although this isn't necessarily going to break your heart (especially if you still have Simpsons discs), it does illustrate the dangers of quick transitions and streaming exclusives.

Via: Polygon
Source: Simpsons World
In this article: disney, disney+, entertainment, fx, fx networks, internet, services, simpsons, streaming, television, the simpsons, tv
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Aibo update lets you program your robot puppy's actions

Aibo update lets you program your robot puppy's actions

View
Huawei's foldable Mate X smartphone goes on sale in China

Huawei's foldable Mate X smartphone goes on sale in China

View
Redbox will stop selling Disney movie codes as part of settlement

Redbox will stop selling Disney movie codes as part of settlement

View
Recommended Reading: The 15th anniversary of 'Halo 2'

Recommended Reading: The 15th anniversary of 'Halo 2'

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr