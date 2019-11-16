Latest in Gear

Image credit: Andrew Tarantola/Engadget
Aibo update lets you program your robot puppy's actions

You can also feed and potty train the mechanical canine.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
2h ago in Robots
Not happy with what Sony's reborn Aibo can do? You now have the power to make it do more. Sony has rolled out a 2.50 update for the robot dog that enables, among other things, a web-based interface for programming actions. Beginners can use a visual programming kit that uses blocks to create actions, while seasoned programmers can participate in a Developer Program. You can't modify the personalty of your Aibo, to be clear -- this is mainly for tricks and other activities Sony didn't envision itself.

There are further additions if you don't care to program your pooch. You can "potty train" your Aibo using a mapping feature, teach it to be quiet and carry it in an upright position. You can also feed the bot by using virtual coins to buy "aibocrisps," but you'll want to be cautious. While you'll earn coins for free by signing into the My Aibo app, Sony also offers coins for purchase with real-world money. Yes, your robot dog now has microtransactions.

Aibo is still far from a trivial purchase at $2,900. However, the developer tools make it easier to justify if you're the tinkering sort. You can treat it more as a project than a novelty with a fixed set of features.

Source: PR Newswire, Aibo (1), (2)
