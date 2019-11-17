Latest in Gear

Image credit: Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images
save
Save
share

TikTok's owner may be readying a streaming music service

It'd even offer video clips to sync to your songs.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
36m ago in Services
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

No, TikTok's owner still isn't done dipping its toes into other categories. Financial Times sources claim ByteDance is planning an on-demand streaming music service with, as you might expect, a social media hook. The app would reportedly include a collection of short, searchable video clips you could sync to songs and share with your friends. It's also set to cost less than the $10 per month Spotify, Apple and others typically charge for their all-you-can-stream offerings.

ByteDance is said to still be in talks with Sony, Universal and Warner to license their music catalogs for the service. However, it might arrive sooner than you think. It's believed to be launching as early as December in countries like Brazil, India and Indonesia. Service in the US is also coming, the sources said, although it wouldn't be ready until sometime later.

The company declined to comment.

It wouldn't be out of the question for ByteDance to start a service. TikTok may have a ready-made audience with more than 1 billion users, and music plays a major role in its success -- just look at the abundance of shuffle tutorials and other dance clips. The challenge may be to stand out when many of those people already have streaming music accounts. The social tie-in and a lower price could help, but getting people to switch may still be difficult if users are comfortable with what they already have.

Source: Financial Times
In this article: bytedance, gear, internet, mobile, music, services, social media, social network, social networking, streaming, tiktok
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Google Maps will help you discover cities by following Local Guides

Google Maps will help you discover cities by following Local Guides

View
President Trump will visit Apple's Mac Pro factory on November 20th

President Trump will visit Apple's Mac Pro factory on November 20th

View
Air racing tournament unveils an all-electric sports aircraft

Air racing tournament unveils an all-electric sports aircraft

View
Iran shuts down nearly all internet access in response to fuel protests

Iran shuts down nearly all internet access in response to fuel protests

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr