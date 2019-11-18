Amazon cuts the price of the Google Pixel 3a to $299

Google's Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are two of our favorite affordable smartphones, delivering similar camera tech found in the older Pixel 3 flagship while costing significantly less than the recently-released Pixel 4. Prices for these budget options have continued to drop since launch, but now Amazon has discounted both models to their lowest pricing yet.
We saw the Pixel 3a on sale for $349 last month, but the $100 drop to $299 means it's never been cheaper. Similarly, the bigger Pixel 3a XL reached $429 previously, but is now on sale for $380 (a discount of $99.01).
Not all color variants are enjoying those big discounts, though. The Just Black Pixel 3a and the Clearly White and Purple-ish versions of the Pixel 3a XL are currently the cheapest. Although, if you're really keen for a black Pixel 3a XL, you can pick that one up for a still-discounted $399.
Google has begun teasing its own Black Friday deals, which includes a similar sale on the Pixel 3a and a hefty $200 discount on the Pixel 4. However, if you don't want to wait until next week, Amazon has you covered.
