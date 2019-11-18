Amazon cuts the price of the Google Pixel 3a to $299

We saw the Pixel 3a on sale for $349 last month, but the $100 drop to $299 means it's never been cheaper. Similarly, the bigger Pixel 3a XL reached $429 previously, but is now on sale for $380 (a discount of $99.01).

Not all color variants are enjoying those big discounts, though. The Just Black Pixel 3a and the Clearly White and Purple-ish versions of the Pixel 3a XL are currently the cheapest. Although, if you're really keen for a black Pixel 3a XL, you can pick that one up for a still-discounted $399.

Google has begun teasing its own Black Friday deals, which includes a similar sale on the Pixel 3a and a hefty $200 discount on the Pixel 4. However, if you don't want to wait until next week, Amazon has you covered.

Buy Google Pixel 3a with 64GB Memory on Amazon - $299

Buy Google Pixel 3a XL with 64GB Memory on Amazon - $380