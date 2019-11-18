Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Nintendo
save
Save
share

Nintendo is adding subscriptions to 'Animal Crossing' on mobile this week

You can't escape services, even in kid-friendly Nintendo games.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
42 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Nintendo

Mario Kart Tour was just the start of Nintendo's plans for mobile game subscriptions, it appears. The developer has notified gamers that it's bringing two subscription plans to Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp on November 21st, both of which aim to lighten the load. One plan will designate an animal as a "camp caretaker" that will provide help around your site. The other plan will let you receive fortune cookies as well as store your excess furniture and clothes in warehouses. The perks are slightly like Fallout 1st in that regard.

Nintendo didn't say how much either plan would cost, although Mario Kart Tour's plan costs $5 per month. You should hear more about the Pocket Camp offerings in videos appearing on November 20th.

The news might not please fans. The mobile Animal Crossing title already has a free-to-play system that can get expensive if you want to decorate your campsite in style. Now, Nintendo is encouraging subscriptions on top of whatever you pay to get the gear you want. And while subscriptions like this aren't unheard of, it's more than a little eyebrow-raising in a game aimed squarely at kids.

Via: Nintendo Life, Polygon
Source: Reset Era
In this article: android, animal crossing, animal crossing pocket camp, free to play, games, gaming, ios, mobile, nintendo, subscription, video games
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
42 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
BMW's i4 electric sedan will boast a 373-mile range

BMW's i4 electric sedan will boast a 373-mile range

View
Tech companies won’t become banks, but they’ll pretend to

Tech companies won’t become banks, but they’ll pretend to

View
Sony's baffling wearable speaker heads to the US for $300

Sony's baffling wearable speaker heads to the US for $300

View
Google is putting the Pixel 4 and Stadia on sale for Black Friday

Google is putting the Pixel 4 and Stadia on sale for Black Friday

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr