Commerce Department extends Huawei license for another 90 days

"The Temporary General License extension will allow carriers to continue to service customers in some of the most remote areas of the United States who would otherwise be left in the dark," explains Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross in a press release. This is the third extension granted by the administration.

Along with national security concerns, the trade war between the US and China hasn't done Huawei any favors. However, The New York Times reported last week that the administration is considering "product specific" exemptions that would allow companies to sell certain Huawei's products like its smartphones. These exemptions are meant for consumers to be able to buy the company's gadgets, though, meaning they likely wouldn't solve the issues related to the TGL.