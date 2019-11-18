Latest in Gaming

Google Stadia will have 10 more games at launch

The new list includes Metro Exodus, NBA 2K20 and Football Manager 2020.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
28m ago in AV
After first announcing that its cloud-streaming Stadia game service would launch with just 12 titles, Google has nearly doubled that number, according to a tweet from Stadia boss Phil Harrison. The service will now arrive with 10 additional games, bringing the total to 22. The list now includes Football Manager 2020 and NBA 2K2020, giving Stadia a couple of the sports titles it was completely lacking before.

Google took some heat with the initial, very sparse launch list of 12 games, especially considering that Microsoft is launching its xCloud preview with well over 50 titles. Harrison explained on Twitter that "we were perhaps a little conservative in our forecast last week and (most importantly) our partners did an awesome job getting last few kinks ironed out and through testing."

Considering the list of missing features and other launch info revealed during a Reddit AMA, this is a shot of good news for the platform. Google also said that Samurai Showdown will join Destiny 2 as a free game on the platform, which is set to launch tomorrow.

Games initially announced:

  1. Assassin's Creed Odyssey
  2. Destiny 2: The Collection (free with Stadia Pro subscription)
  3. Gylt
  4. Just Dance 2020
  5. Kine
  6. Mortal Kombat 11
  7. Rise of the Tomb Raider
  8. Red Dead Redemption 2
  9. Samurai Shodown (free with Stadia Pro subscription)
  10. Shadow of the Tomb Raider
  11. Thumper
  12. Tomb Raider 2013

Games added on Sunday, two days before the November 19th launch:

  1. Attack on Titan: Final Battle 2
  2. Farming Simulator 2019
  3. Final Fantasy XV
  4. Football Manager 2020
  5. Grid 2019
  6. Metro Exodus
  7. NBA 2K20
  8. Rage 2
  9. Trials Rising
  10. Wolfenstein: Youngblood
Source: Phil Harrison (Twitter), Geoff Keighley
In this article: av, Football Manager 2020, games, gaming, google, launch, launch games, Metro Exodus, NBA 2K2020, Stadia
