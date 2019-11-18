Watch the first trailer for HBO's 'Avenue 5' sci-fi space comedy

Joining Laurie is Rebecca Front, Josh Gad, Lenora Crichlow, Zach Woods and Ethan Phillips, best known for being Neelix on Voyager. But of more interest is the folks behind the show, which has been made by Veep and The Thick of It mastermind Armando Iannucci. Sadly, we don't know much about how the show will play out, but we're imagining some smart social commentary, a hefty dose of satire, and plenty of creative swearing.