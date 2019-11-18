Apple's latest iOS 13 update fixes Mail, background download glitches

Less than two weeks after the last iOS 13 update, Apple is back with another minor tweak, this time raising the version number to iOS 13.2.3. iOS 13.2 was the most recent major update, when it added support for Deep Fusion photography and the AirPods Pro last month. This one gives iPads and iPhones fixes meant to address issues with the built-in Mail, Files and Notes apps, as well as a problem that could stop apps from downloading information in the background -- Apple didn't mention any fixes for security issues.

iOS 13.2.3 includes bug fixes and improvements for your iPhone. This update: Fixes an issue where system search and search within Mail, Files, and Notes might not work

Addresses an issue where photos, links, and other attachments might not display in the Messages details view

Fixes an issue that could prevent apps from downloading content in the background

Resolves issues that may prevent Mail from fetching new messages, and fail to include and quote original message content in Exchange accounts

None appear to be as pressing as the last update that solved some major multitasking headaches, but you may want to install it sooner rather than later to avoid missing any messages.