John Legere is stepping down as T-Mobile CEO next April

"I'm not going anywhere soon. This is all part of a multi-year plan and until April 30th, I'll continue as CEO, focusing on a smooth transition and getting our merger with Sprint done for America," said Legere in a tweet he shared on Monday morning. According to T-Mobile, Legere will stay on as a member of the company's board of directors after his contract expires. Notably, Legere's replace is someone he hired. Sievert joined the carrier in 2012, and had been seen as the natural choice to succeed Legere for a couple of years now.

It's not clear where Legere will land next. Last week, there were rumors the executive would take over as CEO of WeWork following the removal of co-founder and CEO Adam Neumann. A subsequent report from CNBC said Legere isn't in the running for the job.

