Latest in Gear

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
save
Save
share

John Legere is stepping down as T-Mobile CEO next April

COO Mike Sievert will take over as CEO on May 1st, 2020.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
17m ago in Business
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

ASSOCIATED PRESS

The sun is about to set on the John Legere era at T-Mobile. On Monday, the carrier, the third-largest in the US, announced that COO Mike Sievert will take over as CEO on May 1st, 2020. The announcement comes after the FCC approved the T-Mobile and Sprint merger earlier this month -- though it's not a done deal yet with a group of state attorneys general still opposing the merger.

"I'm not going anywhere soon. This is all part of a multi-year plan and until April 30th, I'll continue as CEO, focusing on a smooth transition and getting our merger with Sprint done for America," said Legere in a tweet he shared on Monday morning. According to T-Mobile, Legere will stay on as a member of the company's board of directors after his contract expires. Notably, Legere's replace is someone he hired. Sievert joined the carrier in 2012, and had been seen as the natural choice to succeed Legere for a couple of years now.

It's not clear where Legere will land next. Last week, there were rumors the executive would take over as CEO of WeWork following the removal of co-founder and CEO Adam Neumann. A subsequent report from CNBC said Legere isn't in the running for the job.

Developing...

Source: T-Mobile
In this article: business, gear, John Legere, Mike Sievert, mobile, t-mobile
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
The Morning After: Google Stadia's launch game line-up gets a big boost

The Morning After: Google Stadia's launch game line-up gets a big boost

View
Canadian court issues first ever ISP order to block a piracy website

Canadian court issues first ever ISP order to block a piracy website

View
Google Stadia will have 10 more games at launch

Google Stadia will have 10 more games at launch

View
Stanford's new tech-laden hospital includes pill-picking robots

Stanford's new tech-laden hospital includes pill-picking robots

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr