Latest in Gear

Image credit: Oculus
save
Save
share

Oculus' new Link software brings Rift content to Quest headsets

Get all the benefits of the Rift on your Quest.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
1h ago in Personal Computing
Comments
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Oculus

We've described the Oculus Quest as the best standalone wireless VR headset yet, but there was one feature missing from the system: the ability to plug the headset into a PC. That feature is coming, with the Oculus Link software which is launching today in beta.

With Oculus Link, Quest owners can access the entire library of Rift PC games via a USB-C cable. We tried out the Link feature at Oculus Connect 6 and were impressed by the simplicity of the setup: you just plug in the Quest and the Oculus Desktop software recognizes both the headset and the controllers.

Once connected, you can use the Quest to play Rift games like Asgard's Wrath and Stormland much like you would on a Rift S. You can also purchase games through the Rift Store and access non-gaming features like the 3D-modelled Oculus Home and the Dash central hub.

The Link software will work with most third-party cables, or you can wait for Oculus to release its own premium 5-meter-long cable with a right angle connector later this year.

With the introduction of all these new features for the Quest, it can now do practically everything the Rift S can do. To try it for yourself, Oculus will be rolling out the Link software in beta mode starting today.

In this article: gear, oculus link, oculus quest, oculus rift, personal computing, personalcomputing
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Google is putting the Pixel 4 and Stadia on sale for Black Friday

Google is putting the Pixel 4 and Stadia on sale for Black Friday

View
Samsung made a 'Star Wars' Galaxy Note 10+ for Kylo Ren fans

Samsung made a 'Star Wars' Galaxy Note 10+ for Kylo Ren fans

View
Google Stadia hands-on: Shockingly playable

Google Stadia hands-on: Shockingly playable

View
Nintendo's snap-on Switch Lite case arrives in the US on December 8th

Nintendo's snap-on Switch Lite case arrives in the US on December 8th

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr