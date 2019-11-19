7-Eleven now offers voice ordering through Alexa and Google Home

The company has launched 7Voice for Amazon Alexa and Google Home, which means that as long as you have the 7Now app and an account login, you can order all the stuff you want simply by asking, and it'll be delivered to you in less than 30 minutes. Of course, this is a helpful feature for customers that have sight impairment or literacy issues, but will no doubt also appeal to anyone who's found themselves hungover on the couch in dire need of a slurpee. Just speak it into existence, and it shall be so.

The app will automatically identify a customer's location and places their order with the nearest participating store. There's no minimum order, but delivery costs $3.99, although the first order you place through 7Now -- voice or otherwise -- is free. You'll be able to keep tabs on the status of your order using real-time tracking, too.

If you're an Alexa user, simply say "Alexa, enable 7NOW" then go to Skills > 7Now skill > Settings > Link Account. Say "Alexa, open 7NOW" and start ordering. If you're on Google Home, say "OK Google, talk to 7NOW" and follow the steps on your phone to finish linking your account, and you're ready to start ordering whatever your heart desires.