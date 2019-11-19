'Detroit: Become Human' is coming to PC on December 12th

It took a while, but the PC version of Detroit: Become Human is nearly here. Quantic Dream has revealed that the Windows edition will be available through the Epic Games Store on December 12th, with pre-orders available now. A demo including the game's opening scene will be available at the same time. As the developer has stressed, this isn't a simple port of the PS4 title. It touts a redesigned interface to take advantage of PC input methods, and it can take advantage of a sufficiently beefy PC to play at 4K and 60 frames per second.