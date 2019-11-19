Latest in Gaming

Image credit: The Game Awards
save
Save
share

'Death Stranding' and 'Control' lead Game Awards nominees

'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' and 'Untitled Goose Game' picked up multiple nods.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

The Game Awards

The Game Awards takes place in less than a month and voting is now open after Geoff Keighley announced the nominees. Hideo Kojima's sprawling epic Death Stranding leads the pack with nine nominations, including game of the year, game direction, score/music, narrative and performance for both Norman Reedus and Mads Mikkelsen.

Remedy Entertainment's Control wasn't too far behind with eight. It picked up nominations such as game of the year, game direction, art direction and two performance nods. The Outer Worlds, meanwhile, snagged four nominations, including game of the year and RPG.

Joining that trio in the game of the year category are Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Resident Evil 2 and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. SSBU also picked up best family game and fighting game nominations. Resident Evil 2 claimed three other nods for design, acton/adventure and game direction. Sekiro's four additional nominations are in the game direction, art direction, audio design and action/adventure categories.

Fortnite snagged three nominations, including for best esports game, ongoing game and community support. Fortnite World Cup winner Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf was nominated for best esports player as was that tournament for esports event. Other popular ongoing and esports games to pick up nominations include Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, League of Legends, Apex Legends, Overwatch, Destiny 2, Final Fantasy XIV and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege.

Several other games have multiple nominations, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (three), Gears 5 (three), Sayonara Wild Hearts (three), Borderlands 3 (two) and the game seemingly everyone was talking about not too long ago, Untitled Goose Game (two).

One particularly notable name misses out in the content creator of the year category: last year's winner, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins. The nominees this time around are Jack "Courage" Dunlop, Benjamin "DrLupo" Lupo, Soleil "Ewok" Wheeler, David "Grefg" Martínez and Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek.

You'll find out which titles and personalities will take home prizes when The Game Awards takes place December 12th. As ever, you can expect plenty of game announcements and world premieres on that night too.

Source: The Game Awards (YouTube)
Coverage: The Hollywood Reporter
In this article: apex legends, apexlegends, av, borderlands 3, borderlands3, call of duty modern warfare, callofdutymodernwarfare, control, counterstrike global offensive, counterstrikeglobaloffensive, courage, csgo, death stranding, deathstranding, destiny 2, destiny2, dota 2, dota2, drlupo, ewok, final fantasy xiv, finalfantasy, finalfantasyxiv, fortnite, gaming, gears 5, gears5, grefg, league of legends, leagueoflegends, overwatch, rainbow six siege, rainbowsixsiege, resident evil 2, residentevil2, sayonara wild hearts, sayonarawildhearts, sekiro, sekiro shadows die twice, sekiroshadowsdietwice, shroud, super smash bros, super smash bros ultimate, supersmashbrosultimate, the outer worlds, theouterworlds, untitled goose game, untitledgoosegame
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
NVIDIA's RTX Studio driver speeds up ray-traced V-Ray rendering

NVIDIA's RTX Studio driver speeds up ray-traced V-Ray rendering

View
Panasonic's Lumix G9 is less than $1,000 for the first time ever

Panasonic's Lumix G9 is less than $1,000 for the first time ever

View
Vizio is updating SmartCast TVs to stream Disney+ via Chromecast

Vizio is updating SmartCast TVs to stream Disney+ via Chromecast

View
This Angry Birds 'Venting Machine' is made for you to attack

This Angry Birds 'Venting Machine' is made for you to attack

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr