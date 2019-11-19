Latest in Gear

Image credit: Nathan Ingraham / Engadget
Google's redesigned 'My Devices' page now tracks computers

Manage your Chromebook along with your Android mobile devices.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
34m ago in Personal Computing
Nathan Ingraham / Engadget

Google's My Devices page has largely been replaced by the Find My Device feature, but it's still widely used by G Suite users. Up until now, it's only worked with phones and tablets, but Google has finally updated the app with a fresh look and the ability to manage desktop computers, as well.

Google manage my devices

That'll let you do the same things with a laptop that you can do with your phone, like wipe, lock and locate it. The new interface (above) is more user-friendly than before, as well, letting you check info, management and location for each device. Find My Device works in much the same way, but is directed more at consumers rather than G Suite business users. You can also use the "your devices" panel to find and sign out of your desktop, Android and Wear OS devices.

The panel also has a new URL at mydevices.google.com (for G Suite users only) but it will redirect the old one to that address. The new page will take between one and three days to work for everyone, Google said.

Source: Google
In this article: computers, desktop, G Suite, gear, google, My Devices, personal computing, personalcomputing, Pixelbook
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
