Image credit: Chaos Group
NVIDIA's RTX Studio driver speeds up ray-traced V-Ray rendering

3DS Max and Maya animators with Quadro RTX or GeForce RTX GPUs will benefit.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago in Personal Computing
Comments
Chaos Group

When you see a particularly shiny, photorealistic 3D scene, there's a good chance it was created on Autodesk's 3DS Max or Maya using Chaos Group's V-Ray renderer. It can take a long time for workstations to crunch through V-Ray scenes, however, so NVIDIA has just unveiled an instant speedup. If you have an NVIDIA GeForce RTX or Quadro RTX card, the latest Studio driver will speed up V-Ray GPU renders by 40 percent on average, NVIDIA announced.

The update will work on V-Ray Next for 3DS Max starting this week and for Maya "soon," NVIDIA said. Within 3DS Max, you'll be able to select the traditional CUDA path or, if you have an RTX GPU, choose the RTX path to get rendering that's 40 percent faster, on average. There won't be any difference in quality or the need to adjust settings.

As mentioned, this will only work for RTX-equipped PCs, but there are quite a few options out there with NVIDIA's Studio Edition laptop program. The new drivers will also boost apps like Adobe Premiere Pro, DaVinci resolve, Unreal Engine and others. NVIDIA's Studio driver is now available for downloads, and you may need to update your Autodesk apps, too.

In this article: 3DSMax, gaming, gear, GPU, Maya, nvidia, personal computing, personalcomputing, Ray-tracing, Rendering, RTX, V-Ray
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
