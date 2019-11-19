‘Roblox’ wants you to build ‘Star Wars’ speeder to celebrate ‘Rise of Skywalker’

There's a new Star Wars film coming out soon, and Roblox is partnering with Disney to enable players to build their own in-universe vehicles. The Galactic Speedway Creator Challenge tasks you with building your own customized drift speeder and race against your friends. You'll fly across the land, trying to pass through a series of rings as fast as possible, with a number of virtual prizes on offer for the best pilots.
Do well, and you'll be in with a chance to earn goodies like your own digital BB-8 or D-O, a Star Wars baseball cap, Kylo Ren's re-forged helmet or Rey's staff. The Galactic Speedway Creator Challenge is running between November 19th 2019 and January 6th, 2020. It's not the first time that Roblox has offered pop-culture tie-ins to its education-cum-game-development platform. Previously, users have been able to build games in tribute to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and play around in Dr Seuss' Seuss World.