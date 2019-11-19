Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Roblox
‘Roblox’ wants you to build ‘Star Wars’ speeder to celebrate ‘Rise of Skywalker’

You can win all sorts of virtual prizes, including your own BB-8.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
2h ago in AV
Roblox

There's a new Star Wars film coming out soon, and Roblox is partnering with Disney to enable players to build their own in-universe vehicles. The Galactic Speedway Creator Challenge tasks you with building your own customized drift speeder and race against your friends. You'll fly across the land, trying to pass through a series of rings as fast as possible, with a number of virtual prizes on offer for the best pilots.

Do well, and you'll be in with a chance to earn goodies like your own digital BB-8 or D-O, a Star Wars baseball cap, Kylo Ren's re-forged helmet or Rey's staff. The Galactic Speedway Creator Challenge is running between November 19th 2019 and January 6th, 2020. It's not the first time that Roblox has offered pop-culture tie-ins to its education-cum-game-development platform. Previously, users have been able to build games in tribute to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and play around in Dr Seuss' Seuss World.

In this article: av, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
