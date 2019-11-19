Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Will Lipman Photography for Engadget / Spotify
save
Save
share

Spotify will give you podcast recommendations in a daily playlist

Your Daily Podcasts joins Spotify's expanding list of algorithmically-generated playlists.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Will Lipman Photography for Engadget / Spotify

Spotify's push into the world of podcasts is paying off, with the service seeing what it describes as "exponential growth in podcast hours streamed" this year. The company doesn't want listeners to run out of podcast material though, so it's introducing a new recommendation feature called Your Daily Podcasts to help them discover new shows.

Spotify Your Daily Podcasts

Similar to the algorithmically-generated Discover Weekly and Daily Mix music playlists, Your Daily Podcasts is a regularly refreshed list of recommended podcast episodes, based on previous listening habits. The recommendations include new episodes of listeners' favorite podcasts, sequential episodes of older podcasts that listeners are catching up on, standalone episodes and timely episodes from daily updating podcasts.

Spotify even promises to help listeners avoid spoilers by recommending trailers or pilot episodes of story-driven podcasts before later episodes.

The Your Daily Podcasts feature is available now for free and premium Spotify users in the US, UK, Germany, Sweden, Mexico, Brazil, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. You can find the playlist in Made For You section of the Spotify app.

Source: Spotify
In this article: av, entertainment, internet, mobile, podcast, spotify
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Google's redesigned 'My Devices' page now tracks computers

Google's redesigned 'My Devices' page now tracks computers

View
Pirelli's 5G tire warns other vehicles about dangerous road conditions

Pirelli's 5G tire warns other vehicles about dangerous road conditions

View
The Morning After: Valve's new 'Half-Life' VR game

The Morning After: Valve's new 'Half-Life' VR game

View
'The Expanse' season 4 trailer shows the world beyond the Ring Gate

'The Expanse' season 4 trailer shows the world beyond the Ring Gate

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr