Spotify will give you podcast recommendations in a daily playlist

Similar to the algorithmically-generated Discover Weekly and Daily Mix music playlists, Your Daily Podcasts is a regularly refreshed list of recommended podcast episodes, based on previous listening habits. The recommendations include new episodes of listeners' favorite podcasts, sequential episodes of older podcasts that listeners are catching up on, standalone episodes and timely episodes from daily updating podcasts.

Spotify even promises to help listeners avoid spoilers by recommending trailers or pilot episodes of story-driven podcasts before later episodes.

The Your Daily Podcasts feature is available now for free and premium Spotify users in the US, UK, Germany, Sweden, Mexico, Brazil, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. You can find the playlist in Made For You section of the Spotify app.