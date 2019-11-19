Latest in Entertainment

The League adds video speed dating to help users find better matches

What’s old is new again.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago in Services
The League

When it comes to dating apps, swiping has taken over. Whether it's Tinder or OkCupid, most dating apps have defaulted to the gesture as the de facto way for people to express their interest in someone else. And for a lot of people, it's one of the main reasons they hate dating apps, since it exaggerates some of our worst tendencies when it comes to dating -- and often leads to hit and miss first meetings. The creators of The League, an app that's described as "Tinder for the rich," think they've found a better way to help you go on first dates you'll actually enjoy.

Starting on December 1st, you'll be able to take part in something called League Live. Essentially, the company has created the digital equivalent of a speed dating session. Each time you use League Live, you'll be set up with three different individuals, and have two minutes per person to talk to them through live video chat. To help the conversations get off the ground, the app will provide you and your potential match with an optional ice breaker question. If both people "heart" each other during their conversation, then the app will match them. If all of this sounds great, you'll probably have to wait for other apps like Bumble and Hinge to crib the feature; using The League involves a long and rigorous vetting process, as the app keeps its user pool small by design.

Source: The League
In this article: android, dating, dating app, entertainment, ios, league live, mobile, services, the league
