The League adds video speed dating to help users find better matches

Starting on December 1st, you'll be able to take part in something called League Live. Essentially, the company has created the digital equivalent of a speed dating session. Each time you use League Live, you'll be set up with three different individuals, and have two minutes per person to talk to them through live video chat. To help the conversations get off the ground, the app will provide you and your potential match with an optional ice breaker question. If both people "heart" each other during their conversation, then the app will match them. If all of this sounds great, you'll probably have to wait for other apps like Bumble and Hinge to crib the feature; using The League involves a long and rigorous vetting process, as the app keeps its user pool small by design.