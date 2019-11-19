Latest in Gear

Image credit: Vizio
Vizio is updating SmartCast TVs to stream Disney+ via Chromecast

The update should roll out in early December.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
57m ago in AV
Vizio

Vizio is promising Android users that they'll be able to beam Disney+ to their SmartCast TVs by the end of the year. Currently, iOS users can cast the Disney+ app to the TV using AirPlay 2. But Android users were left in the dark. Now, Vizio says it will roll out a Chromecast update beginning in early December. That will allow Android users to cast the Disney+ app to their Vizio SmartCast TVs via the built-in Chromecast.

Vizio is working to make the SmartCast TVs more appealing ahead of the holidays. The update will benefit iOS users as well -- iOS streaming apps typically work with Chromecast too, so if you prefer it, you should be able to choose between that and AirPlay 2 when the update arrives.

Vizio says its ability to roll out an over-the-air Chromecast update proves that its TVs can last for years. "We want consumers to know that when they purchase a VIZIO TV, it will keep its value for years to come," said Chief Technology Officer Bill Baxter. Though, Netflix recently announced plans to discontinue support for Vizio smart TVs more than four years old.

Source: Vizio
