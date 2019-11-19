Vizio is updating SmartCast TVs to stream Disney+ via Chromecast

Vizio is working to make the SmartCast TVs more appealing ahead of the holidays. The update will benefit iOS users as well -- iOS streaming apps typically work with Chromecast too, so if you prefer it, you should be able to choose between that and AirPlay 2 when the update arrives.

Vizio says its ability to roll out an over-the-air Chromecast update proves that its TVs can last for years. "We want consumers to know that when they purchase a VIZIO TV, it will keep its value for years to come," said Chief Technology Officer Bill Baxter. Though, Netflix recently announced plans to discontinue support for Vizio smart TVs more than four years old.