Image credit: Roberto Baldwin / Engadget
Volkswagen's Space Vizzion concept brings electricity to a wagon

Load up the kids, we're going on vacation.
Roberto Baldwin, @strngwys
1h ago in Transportation
Roberto Baldwin / Engadget

Most automakers show off a concept that'll inspire future designs. Volkswagen has been a bit more proactive with its electric ID concepts. Nearly everything it's shown off has been followed up with a production vehicle. Although, we're still not 100 percent sure the ID Buggy will appear in showrooms. But if the history repeats itself, the ID Space Vizzion will be a sweet electric wagon in the future.

Gallery: Volkswagen ID Space Vizzion Concept unveil | 10 Photos

10

Ahead of the LA Auto Show, the automaker took the wraps off its latest electric concept car. The Space Vizzion may sound like an 80's sci-fi flick, but with its 82kWh battery pack and a target EPA range of 300 miles, ID Space Vizzion is more about long drives with the family.

Currently, Volkswagen says that the vehicle is a preview of a potential car for the US and European markets. The good news is that wagons are making a bit of a comeback in the US that's to Audi and Volvo. If the trend continues we might get this car.

What we probably won't get if the car goes into production are the bumper-based lights. Europe will probably get the Matrix LED feature of the headlights, but not the US because of regulations surrounding lighting in this country.

Volkswagen ID Space Vizzion concept unveil

Inside the 15.6-inch touchscreen will be joined by an AR HUD (heads up display). The concept was shown with four seats, but Volkswagen did note that a third-row could show up in a production model. The cool move would make that third row face the back of the car like wagons in the 70s and 80s. Fingers crossed.

Like all ID vehicles, the Space Vizzion is built upon the automaker's MEB platform. The automaker recently started production on its first MEB-based vehicle the ID.3. While the US won't be getting that car, the ID.4 should be in the United States by the end of next year.

Volkswagen has stated it will produce 20 all-electric models and be carbon neutral by 2025. When talking about climate change Volkswagen North America CEO Scott Keogh said, "there are people out there that think it's a hoax, it's a conspiracy from the people's republic of California. For me, it's real."

Volkswagen ID Space Vizzion concept unveil

As for the ID Space Vizzion, well that's up to Volkswagen. If it happens, Keogh said it would land in the Us in 2022. Hopefully, they'll do a remake of Nation Lampoon's Vacation with this car. you know, just for fun.

In this article: business, electric car, electric vehicle, ev, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, green, space vission, station wagon, transportation, volkswagen
