'FIFA 20' will add South America's largest club tournament in March

To match the update, EA is launching an eLibertadores esports tourney as part of FIFA 20's Global Series. Most details won't be available until December, but it'll culminate in a Grand Final on March 7th and 8th that will have the top eight PS4 and Xbox One players fight to win money from a $100,000 prize pool.

The expansion will make FIFA 20 more representative of soccer (aka football) beyond Europe. It could also give EA a competitive edge. FIFA 20 already has license advantages over its rival PES 2020 -- it may be that much harder to justify Konami's title if you're a fan of South American teams.