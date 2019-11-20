Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget
save
Save
share

Hyundai's Vision T concept SUV looks like a driveable TIE Fighter

The Ioniq all-electric sedan also received a range upgrade.
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
9m ago in Transportation
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Engadget

Hyundai took to the stage at Automobility LA 2019 to show off the latest evolution of its "concept SUV" now dubbed, the Vision T, as well as note some minor updates to its Ioniq line of eco-friendly sedans.

The Ioniq already comes in three varieties: a gas-electric hybrid billed as "the most fuel-efficient car in America." It retails for $22,500 and offers 58 combined MPG. There's also a $25,350 PHEV offering a combined range of 630 miles (as well as 29 all-electric miles) and a $29,815 full-electric model that will deliver 124 miles on a single charge at 136 MPGe. The updated Ionic full-electric bumps that single-charge range up to 170 miles and can charge up to 80 percent capacity in under an hour.

Hyundai also walked the assembled press through its new RN19, a monstrous mid-engine RWD version of the company's Veloster model. It reportedly boasts a sub-5 second 0-60 and an artificially limited 155 MPH top speed. It might even come with an electric (or at least hybrid) powertrain. The $60,000 question, however, is whether the company will actually release it to the public. At Wednesday's press conference, company reps insisted that the vehicle was simply a prototype, but fingers crossed.

The big news of the day was, of course, the Vision T. It looks like a cross between the Range Rover Evoque and a TIE fighter with a flat hood and roofline, short bumper overhangs, sharp angles and broad flat surfaces. It's, in a word, gorgeous. Unfortunately, as a concept vehicle, there's even less of a chance that we'll see this on the street than the RN-19. Instead, Hyundai is using it to provide a broad overview of where it plans to take its burgeoning Tucson compact SUV line.

One feature we will likely see in the coming years is the Vision T's unique grill and headlight setup. Its semi-integrated headlights blend seamlessly into the front of the vehicle until they're activated while the front grill is dappled with triangular chevrons. These design details are actually quite functional as they also serve as active vents, opening and closing as needed to maintain the vehicle's efficiency regardless of how fast you're driving.

In this article: breaking news, gear, hybrid-electric, hyundai, ioniq, laautoshow2019, RN-19, transportation, Vision T
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Steam is holding a sale to celebrate the launch of Remote Play Together

Steam is holding a sale to celebrate the launch of Remote Play Together

View
'Gylt' hands-on: Stadia's first exclusive game is simply spooky

'Gylt' hands-on: Stadia's first exclusive game is simply spooky

View
The 16-inch MacBook Pro has a mysterious 'lid angle sensor'

The 16-inch MacBook Pro has a mysterious 'lid angle sensor'

View
Amazon made big price cuts on its Echo and Fire TV devices for Black Friday

Amazon made big price cuts on its Echo and Fire TV devices for Black Friday

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr