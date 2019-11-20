Latest in Gear

Image credit: Lincoln Motor Company
save
Save
share

Lincoln's 2020 Corsair Grand Touring will offer electric all-wheel drive

The luxury SUV is one of two new plug-in hybrids from Lincoln.
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
1h ago in Transportation
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Lincoln Motor Company

Lincoln is looking to solidify itself as the preeminent American luxury SUV brand at the 2020 LA Auto Show. The carmaker is debuting a pair of plug-in hybrids this week: the top-of-the-line 7-passenger Aviator Grand Touring, which launches this fall, and the compact Corsair Grand Touring. The latter is an SUV offering Lincoln's first electric all-wheel-drive capability that's scheduled to hit show floors next summer.

The Corsair will match a 2.5-liter, 4-cylinder gas engine with a permanent magnet synchronous motor to generate an estimated 266 horsepower. The electric powertrain, however, is designed more to give the gas engine a performance boost rather than propel the SUV independently. When running the Corsair GT in electric-only, drivers should expect around 25 miles of range. Still, that's good enough to run a few errands around town without having to burn any fuel. Under normal driving circumstances, the electric motor delivers power to the rear wheels, though it can be switched to AWD under adverse driving conditions, like trying to get over snowplow berms.

In addition to the Corsair's five standard driving modes (Normal, Conserve, Excite, Slippery and Deep Conditions) the upcoming hybrid will additionally offer a Pure EV option, which does exactly what it sounds like, and Conserve EV, which allows the system to recharge up to 75 percent of the vehicle's electrical stores as you drive around. It will also offer Level 1/Level 2 wall charging. A regular 110V socket will fully replenish the vehicle's batteries in around 10 hours. Plugging it into a Level 2, 240V charger drops that time down to between 3 and 4 hours.

And since apparently no physical consumer product can exist in this day and age without a companion app, the Corsair GT has a companion app. Drivers will be able to open and start the SUV using their phone as well as automatically store and reset seat and climate control settings. The Corsair will also come with a bunch of driver-assist features including collision alerts, lane-keeping, and blind-spot detection. Lincoln isn't sharing price or MPG estimates just yet, but stay tuned this week as Engadget brings you all of the convention floor highlights from the 2020 LA Auto Show.

In this article: gear, laautoshow2019, transportation
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Audi’s E-Tron Sportback adds style and range to the line

Audi’s E-Tron Sportback adds style and range to the line

View
Audi’s digital matrix LED headlights debut in the E-Tron Sportback

Audi’s digital matrix LED headlights debut in the E-Tron Sportback

View
Next 'Star Trek' movie will be written and directed by Noah Hawley

Next 'Star Trek' movie will be written and directed by Noah Hawley

View
Macy's says its website leaked credit card info to hackers for a week

Macy's says its website leaked credit card info to hackers for a week

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr