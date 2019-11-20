Lincoln's 2020 Corsair Grand Touring will offer electric all-wheel drive

The Corsair will match a 2.5-liter, 4-cylinder gas engine with a permanent magnet synchronous motor to generate an estimated 266 horsepower. The electric powertrain, however, is designed more to give the gas engine a performance boost rather than propel the SUV independently. When running the Corsair GT in electric-only, drivers should expect around 25 miles of range. Still, that's good enough to run a few errands around town without having to burn any fuel. Under normal driving circumstances, the electric motor delivers power to the rear wheels, though it can be switched to AWD under adverse driving conditions, like trying to get over snowplow berms.

In addition to the Corsair's five standard driving modes (Normal, Conserve, Excite, Slippery and Deep Conditions) the upcoming hybrid will additionally offer a Pure EV option, which does exactly what it sounds like, and Conserve EV, which allows the system to recharge up to 75 percent of the vehicle's electrical stores as you drive around. It will also offer Level 1/Level 2 wall charging. A regular 110V socket will fully replenish the vehicle's batteries in around 10 hours. Plugging it into a Level 2, 240V charger drops that time down to between 3 and 4 hours.

And since apparently no physical consumer product can exist in this day and age without a companion app, the Corsair GT has a companion app. Drivers will be able to open and start the SUV using their phone as well as automatically store and reset seat and climate control settings. The Corsair will also come with a bunch of driver-assist features including collision alerts, lane-keeping, and blind-spot detection. Lincoln isn't sharing price or MPG estimates just yet, but stay tuned this week as Engadget brings you all of the convention floor highlights from the 2020 LA Auto Show.