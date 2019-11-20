Mercedes' EQC electric SUV will start at $67,900 in the US

Not that you'll be hurting if you stick to the 'entry' EQC. There's still a dual-motor system that puts out 402HP and 561lb/ft of torque, and the MBUX interface comes standard.

As before, the main catch may be the wait. The US-bound EQC doesn't go on sale until early 2020 where its Audi and Tesla rivals are available now. You're probably not buying an EV on impulse, especially not in this category, but it may cost Mercedes some sales from buyers who just can't wait to get a new set of wheels.