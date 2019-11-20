Latest in Gear

Image credit: Florian B / Twitter
save
Save
share

Microsoft tests Gmail integration in web-based Outlook

Some users can add Gmail, Drive and Calendar to their Outlook account.
Marc DeAngelis
1h ago in Personal Computing
Comments
22 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Florian B / Twitter

Microsoft seems to be testing a new feature that lets users add Google services to their Outlook accounts, as revealed by Twitter user Florian B and reported by The Verge. If available on your account, you should see a pop-up that says, "Add your Google Mail and Calendar to Outlook and easily manage everything in one place." Doing so allows you to switch between your Outlook and Gmail inboxes (though this causes the entire browser tab to refresh) and browse your Drive files. It's not clear how Google Calendar is integrated into Outlook.

At the moment, you can only select a single Gmail account to sync with Outlook, which could be frustrating since so many people use multiple Gmail addresses. This isn't the first time the two competitors have joined forces. In 2017, Microsoft added Google Calendar and Contacts functions to its desktop-based version of Outlook 2016. As testing continues, more Outlook users could have the feature applied to their accounts. We've reached out to Microsoft for clarification and will update this post if we hear back.

Via: The Verge
Source: Twitter
In this article: drive, email, g suite, gear, gmail, google, google calendar, google drive, internet, microsoft, outlook, personal computing, personalcomputing, productivity, services
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
22 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Steam is holding a sale to celebrate the launch of Remote Play Together

Steam is holding a sale to celebrate the launch of Remote Play Together

View
'Gylt' hands-on: Stadia's first exclusive game is simply spooky

'Gylt' hands-on: Stadia's first exclusive game is simply spooky

View
The 16-inch MacBook Pro has a mysterious 'lid angle sensor'

The 16-inch MacBook Pro has a mysterious 'lid angle sensor'

View
Amazon made big price cuts on its Echo and Fire TV devices for Black Friday

Amazon made big price cuts on its Echo and Fire TV devices for Black Friday

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr