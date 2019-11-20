Latest in Gear

Image credit: Casey Rodgers/Invision for Microsoft/AP Images
save
Save
share

Mixer streamers can limit clip-making to their regular viewers

It's also easier to trim a clip and capture the right moment.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
23m ago in Services
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Casey Rodgers/Invision for Microsoft/AP Images

Ask livestreamers about their gripes and they'll probably complain about the glut of user-made clips. It's not uncommon to see multiple clips for the same event, seemingly pointless clips or even creepy clips that take moments out of context. Microsoft might have a way to prevent those junk videos in the future, however. Partnered Mixer streamers now have the option of restricting clip creation to people who've achieved a minimum rank in their channels. If you're a broadcaster, you could use this to limit clips to regular viewers and keep out the trolls.

If you're a viewer, you'll have a better shot at producing quality clips. You can trim clips to specific sections and preview the results before you publish them. You're limited to at least 15 seconds and a maximum 60 seconds, but you'll have a better chance of preserving a hilarious moment than you did before. Mixer is offering the new clip editor alongside the old one for a "short time" to ease the transition.

To some extent, Microsoft needs these tools. Now that it has high-profile streamers like Ninja and Shroud on Mixer, it's dealing with a flood of users who might be new to the service (or new to these streamers, at least). This could help partnered streamers manage their channels and inrease the chances a given clip will be worth keeping.

Source: Mixer Blog
In this article: gaming, gear, internet, livestreaming, microsoft, mixer, services, streaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Verizon's 5G coverage maps are here, and they're sparse

Verizon's 5G coverage maps are here, and they're sparse

View
Apple's iPhone 11 battery case includes a dedicated camera button

Apple's iPhone 11 battery case includes a dedicated camera button

View
Hyundai's Vision T concept SUV looks like a driveable TIE Fighter

Hyundai's Vision T concept SUV looks like a driveable TIE Fighter

View
Mercedes' EQC electric SUV will start at $67,900 in the US

Mercedes' EQC electric SUV will start at $67,900 in the US

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr