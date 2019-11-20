What's coming to Netflix in December: 'The Witcher' and 'Lost in Space'

Among the more notable titles is its adaptation of The Witcher, which has already been renewed for a second season and will arrive on December 20th. Lost in Space will return for its second season December 24th.

The final season of Fuller House and Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show will be available December 6th, while Magic for Humans' second season drops two days earlier. Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder's new vampire series V Wars debuts December 5th, and the second season of You arrives on the 26th.

After The Irishman drops later this month, Netflix has another couple of awards contenders lined up: divorce drama Marriage Story (December 6th) and City of God director Fernando Meirelles' The Two Popes (December 20th). Also on the original movie front, Michael Bay's 6 Underground, which stars Ryan Reynolds, arrives December 13th.

Elsewhere, Netflix will deliver A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby December 5th. Filipino drama Dead Kids arrives December 1st, while Soundtrack, a musical drama about love in Los Angeles, will hit Netflix December 18th. From December 26th, you can check out The App, a Netflix original film about an actor who becomes obsessed with a dating app.

In the six-part docuseries Kevin Hart: Don't F**k This Up (December 27th), the comedian and his family discuss his life, including the fallout from the backlash to his planned Oscar-hosting stint. Other documentaries include The Confession Killer (December 6th), Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer (December 18th) and After The Raid (December 19th).

On the reality front, you can catch Glow Up, a beauty reality series focused on aspiring makeup artists (December 6th), and the second part of Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 on December 24th. You can expect stand-up specials from Tiffany Haddish, Michelle Wolf and Ronny Chieng to each drop a week apart starting December 3rd. John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (December 24th), meanwhile, is a musical comedy show featuring Mulaney and guests including Jake Gyllenhaal and Natasha Lyonne.

As for licensed material, the Austin Powers trilogy will be available from December 1st, along with A Night at the Roxbury, The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, Hustle & Flow, Searching for Sugar Man and A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish. The third season of Outlander drops on Netflix December 10th, and all six seasons of Grey's Anatomy spin-off Private Practice arrive December 22nd. The Secret Life of Pets 2 will be available December 27th, and you'll be able to stream several James Bond movies from December 31st.