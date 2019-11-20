Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Devindra Hardawar/Engadget
Xbox One update helps you buy the games your friends are playing

You can also reinstall or play games if you already own them.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
56m ago in AV
Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

It could soon be all too easy to cave into peer pressure if you're an Xbox One owner. Microsoft is trotting out a Guide update that not only lets you obtain more info about the games your friends are playing, but buy them, install them or play them. It can even take you to the game's official club if you're interested more than just purchasing. You just have to select a friend's profile to glean more details.

The company's Larry Hryb (aka Major Nelson) would only say that the feature will reach your system "soon," so don't be shocked if it isn't there right away. Yes, this is clearly a bid to spur more game purchases -- it's banking on that fear of missing out when your friends are playing that hot new shooter. It could be genuinely practical if you've been invited to join a game, though, and it might also come in handy if you're unsure of what to play.

Source: Larry Hryb (Twitter)
