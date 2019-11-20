Xbox One update helps you buy the games your friends are playing

The company's Larry Hryb (aka Major Nelson) would only say that the feature will reach your system "soon," so don't be shocked if it isn't there right away. Yes, this is clearly a bid to spur more game purchases -- it's banking on that fear of missing out when your friends are playing that hot new shooter. It could be genuinely practical if you've been invited to join a game, though, and it might also come in handy if you're unsure of what to play.

We are starting to roll out a new feature for Xbox One: Directly from the Guide you will be able to quickly get more information on a game your friend is playing - with a link to play it (if installed), install (if you own it) or buy it + a link to the official club pic.twitter.com/VpVGqPzI6u — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) November 19, 2019