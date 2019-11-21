Amazon Music HD expands 3D audio library with Warner Music Group tracks

"Listening to music is by nature a creative and emotional experience, and to take that experience a level deeper through Dolby Atmos is something we wanted to offer to both artists and fans," Allan Coye, WMG's SVP of digital strategy and business development, said in a statement.

WMG teamed up with Dolby to bring Dolby Atmos to its catalog of songs and albums. You can probably expect to hear more 3D music sooner rather than later too, as Dolby says it's "working closely with artists, record labels, streaming services and consumer electronics manufacturers to make Dolby Atmos Music experiences widely accessible.