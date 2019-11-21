Latest in Gear

Image credit: Amazon
save
Save
share

Amazon's smart shelves will re-order office supplies automatically

The spirit of Amazon's Dash buttons will live on in businesses.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
38m ago in Business
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Amazon

Amazon's Dash buttons were a boon for the forgetful and time-pressed when they launched in 2015. The nifty little device let you re-order household items the moment you realized you'd run out, at the simple touch of, well... a button. But while they were discontinued earlier this year, their concept will continue to live on in the Amazon Dash Smart Shelf, a weight-sensing, WiFi-enabled smart scale designed to take the hassle out of office supply management for small businesses.

The device can be placed on a stock room shelf or break room countertop and will automatically track inventory for common business supplies, such as stationery, coffee or printer paper. Just keep the item you want to track on top of the shelf, and it will sense when a product is running low. It'll automatically re-order more or, if you prefer, send you an alert so you can place a re-order manually.

The shelf comes in three sizes -- small (7x7-inch), medium (12x10-inch) and large (18x13-inch) -- and is managed through the Amazon Shopping app or an Amazon Business account. And because it's designed for Amazon Business customers, you'll be able to access business-only prices and savings of up to 15 percent on the products you monitor and purchase using the shelf.

According to Amazon, small businesses make up 99.9 percent of businesses in the US -- many of which don't have the time or resources to spend on tedious tasks such as office supply management -- so Amazon's Dash Smart Shelf could be a major help for companies that just want to get on with things. It'll be available to Amazon Business customers with a registered US business license starting next year.

In this article: amazon, business, Dash Smart Shelf, gear, internet, inventory, office supplies, reorder, services, SMB, stock
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
What's coming to Prime Video in December: 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

What's coming to Prime Video in December: 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

View
Fortnite: Save the World's new area is a dungeon crawl

Fortnite: Save the World's new area is a dungeon crawl

View
BMW spends billions to secure batteries and drivetrains for its EVs

BMW spends billions to secure batteries and drivetrains for its EVs

View
The Morning After: SpaceX blew the top off of a Starship

The Morning After: SpaceX blew the top off of a Starship

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr